Watch Rhode Island at UMass: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rhode Island will go on the road against UMass in an Atlantic 10 conference battle today. The Rams are 6-10 overall this season and 2-2 against conference opponents. In the team’s last four games, they are 2-2, all against conference opponents. They lost to Duquesne and La Salle on the road and beat Fordham and St. Bonaventure at home. In their one-point win in their last game, Kyrell Luc dropped a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds and nine assists. He was three rebounds and an assist away from a triple-double. Moses Flowers also put in 15 points with four assists in the win. Two other players finished in double figures.

How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Minutemen are 10-6 overall this season, but they are just 1-3 against conference opponents. They are 2-3 in their last five games. Their three conference losses came against St. Bonaventure, George Washington, and La Salle.

Noah Fernandes leads the team in scoring and assists averaging 13.4 points with 4.1 assists to go with 2.5 rebounds per game. Matt Cross leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.3 rebounds per game with 10.9 points and 1.3 steals per game as well.

