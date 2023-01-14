Watch Rhode Island at UMass: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rhode Island will go on the road against UMass in an Atlantic 10 conference battle today. The Rams are 6-10 overall this season and 2-2 against conference opponents. In the team’s last four games, they are 2-2, all against conference opponents. They lost to Duquesne and La Salle on the road and beat Fordham and St. Bonaventure at home. In their one-point win in their last game, Kyrell Luc dropped a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds and nine assists. He was three rebounds and an assist away from a triple-double. Moses Flowers also put in 15 points with four assists in the win. Two other players finished in double figures.

