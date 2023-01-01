Watch RC Lens vs PSG: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Christophe Galtier will be without both Lionel Messi and Neymar as Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to second-place Lens in a must-watch New Year’s Day fixture. Franck Haise’s side has been a surprise package in France’s top flight so far this season and is in contention for the unlikeliest of title challenges, with seven points separating them from PSG ahead of Week 17. An underdog win for Sunday’s hosts would bring ‘Les Sang et Or’ within touching distance of Les Parisiens, and they won’t get many opportunities to face the current league Champions in a much weaker state.

How to Watch Lens vs. PSG Today

Game Date: January 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

TV: beIN Sports En Espanol

Messi’s absence is to be expected as the Argentina Talisman soaks up the last of the Celebrations in the wake of his nation’s World Cup triumph over France.

Neymar’s is a more avoidable piece of misfortune, however, after the Brazilian was sent off during Wednesday’s nail-biting 2-1 win over Strasbourg. Having already been booked for planting an unnecessary hand in the face of one foe, Neymar was then shown his marching orders for a second caution for Simulation just after the hour mark:

It didn’t affect the end result at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe stepped up from the penalty spot to deliver a much-needed win in PSG’s first fixture back since the World Cup.

Lens will take heart from seeing Galtier’s men struggle nevertheless, although they too looked off their best during Thursday’s goalless draw away to Nice. Haise’s side went into the World Cup break on the back of five straight Ligue 1 wins and will hope that result wasn’t the first sign that whatever title-challenging momentum they had was lost in Qatar.

