Watch RC Lens vs PSG: Stream Ligue 1 soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Christophe Galtier will be without both Lionel Messi and Neymar as Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to second-place Lens in a must-watch New Year’s Day fixture. Franck Haise’s side has been a surprise package in France’s top flight so far this season and is in contention for the unlikeliest of title challenges, with seven points separating them from PSG ahead of Week 17. An underdog win for Sunday’s hosts would bring ‘Les Sang et Or’ within touching distance of Les Parisiens, and they won’t get many opportunities to face the current league Champions in a much weaker state.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button