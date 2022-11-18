WATCH: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers’ LeBron James would have ‘no chance’ in NFL

Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to his being described as a “taller, slower version of Randy Moss” and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.

James eventually stuck with basketball, and his four NBA championships, 18 All-NBA selections and 18 All-Star Appearances more than justified that decision. Still, many have wondered just how dominant the Lakers star would’ve been if he chose the gridiron instead of the Hardwood — including two NFL teams James says offered him contracts during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Dominant, however, seems to be one of the last words Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey would use to describe James’ football prospects. In the debut Episode of “TNF in The Shop,” Ramsey said James “has no chance” in the NFL, adding that he wouldn’t let James “Moss” him despite his 6-foot-8 frame. James disagreed, saying he would “Moss” Ramsey.

Take a look at the hilarious exchange here:

As a three-time All-Pro, Ramsey is entitled to talk his talk. Still, James proved to be quite the formidable force on the football field. Over his two high school seasons, James tallied 103 catches, 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns, making plenty of highlight-worthy plays along the way.

While James and Ramsey may disagree on the former’s football ability, they share one thing: their Los Angeles-based teams both sit dead last in their respective divisions.