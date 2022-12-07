Watch Queens Royals at Gonzaga Bulldogs in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With only two games remaining for Gonzaga before conference play begins, the team will host Queens University of Charlotte on Tuesday evening in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Zags have gotten off to a strong 7-2 start this season with their only two losses coming against Marquette (70-66) and No. 2 Stanford their last time out in an 84-63 defeat. Against the Cardinal, Kaylynne Truong scored a career-high 22 points and also led the team in rebounds, pulling down six. Brynna Maxwell was the only other double digit scorer with 19 points.

How to Watch Queens at Gonzaga in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Royals are currently sitting right at .500 with a 4-4 record. The team is on a two-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Washington in a low scoring 54-28 defeat. Adia Brisker was the only Royal to score in double-digits with 10 points for her fifth double-digit scoring game this season.

This will be the first time these teams have ever met.

