Watch Queens Royals at Gonzaga Bulldogs in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With only two games remaining for Gonzaga before conference play begins, the team will host Queens University of Charlotte on Tuesday evening in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Zags have gotten off to a strong 7-2 start this season with their only two losses coming against Marquette (70-66) and No. 2 Stanford their last time out in an 84-63 defeat. Against the Cardinal, Kaylynne Truong scored a career-high 22 points and also led the team in rebounds, pulling down six. Brynna Maxwell was the only other double digit scorer with 19 points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button