Watch QBE Shootout second round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The QBE Shootout on the PGA Tour is one of the events that allows for the fun in golf with pairs competing against each other to win the tournament versus the traditional individual stroke play format. After the first round, Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer (-16) are in the lead over the field in Naples, Florida with a two-stroke lead. Today is the middle round of the three-round event that will see the best Golfers on the PGA Tour try to close the gap and catch the leaders, Hoffman and Palmer, to enter the final round Tomorrow with the lead at the 2022 QBE Shootout.

How to Watch QBE Shootout, Second Round today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch QBE Shootout, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

In the first round, Hoffman and Palmer built their lead with 10 birdies and three Eagles on a clean overall scorecard. They were terrific all day Mastering the course and only leaving five holes without a positive score.

Sitting just two strokes back are two teams at -14 overall in Corey Connors and KH Lee, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. Both teams finished the first round with 12 birdies and one bogey in the first round.

There are six other teams tied at -12 overall and one more at -11 Entering the second round today all within striking distance of the leaders.

Regional restrictions may apply.