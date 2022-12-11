Watch QBE Shootout final round: Stream PGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The big events on the PGA Tour calendar this weekend both Featured team play and unique rules with The Match on Saturday and the three-round pairs event, the QBE Shootout. The final round tees off today where the second round did yesterday, with Ryan Palmer and Corey Hoffman (-26) holding a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field. They have been on fire for two rounds, masterfully navigating the course in Naples, Florida to build out their lead with the potential to close out the 2022 QBE Shootout with a win here today. This event is a three-rounder, so the Golfers are going to be fresher and with stronger legs heading into the final round today compared to most PGA Tour events.

