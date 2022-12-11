Watch QBE Shootout final round: Stream PGA golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The big events on the PGA Tour calendar this weekend both Featured team play and unique rules with The Match on Saturday and the three-round pairs event, the QBE Shootout. The final round tees off today where the second round did yesterday, with Ryan Palmer and Corey Hoffman (-26) holding a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field. They have been on fire for two rounds, masterfully navigating the course in Naples, Florida to build out their lead with the potential to close out the 2022 QBE Shootout with a win here today. This event is a three-rounder, so the Golfers are going to be fresher and with stronger legs heading into the final round today compared to most PGA Tour events.

How to Watch QBE Shootout, Final Round today:

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This week through 36 holes the leaders have 23 birdies and three Eagles total without a single bogey on their cards. They have left 10 holes with a par and are playing the best golf in the field this weekend.

Sitting two strokes back in second place is the pair of Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala, with 20 birdies and two bogeys on their cards. They are also playing a clean round overall with zero bogeys and just 14 pars on their cards.

Two other teams are tied at -22 overall with one at -21 overall all in the hunt. It will take a huge round from the teams behind Palmer and Hoffman with the way they are playing the course.

