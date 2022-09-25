Watch PURE Insurance Championship round 2: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

While Chris DiMarco and Timothy O’Neal were navigating the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday to the tune of matching six-under-par 66s, Steve Flesch was doing the same at nearby Spyglass Hill Golf Course to claim a share of the lead after the first round of the Monterey Peninsula’s annual PGA Tour Champions event. The second round is Saturday. There will be a new Champion this year as Defending Winner KJ Choi is an Assistant Captain for the International team at the Presidents Cup this weekend. Three-time event Champions Kirk Triplett and Jeff Sluman are in a group of Golfers tied at one over.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button