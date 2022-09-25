Watch PURE Insurance Championship round 2: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

While Chris DiMarco and Timothy O’Neal were navigating the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday to the tune of matching six-under-par 66s, Steve Flesch was doing the same at nearby Spyglass Hill Golf Course to claim a share of the lead after the first round of the Monterey Peninsula’s annual PGA Tour Champions event. The second round is Saturday. There will be a new Champion this year as Defending Winner KJ Choi is an Assistant Captain for the International team at the Presidents Cup this weekend. Three-time event Champions Kirk Triplett and Jeff Sluman are in a group of Golfers tied at one over.

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship Round 2 Today:

Date: Sept. 24, 2022

Time: 3 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of the PURE Insurance Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

DiMarco caught fire on the back nine on Friday after making the turn at one-over, closing with five straight birdies while recording a 29 over the final nine holes. O’Neill carded eight birdies and two bogeys on his way to a 66, while over at Spyglass Hill, the only blemish on Flesch’s scorecard was a bogey on the par-four eighth.

Ken Duke is one stroke back of the leaders after a bogey-free 67 at Spyglass, while Lee Janzen, Billy Mayfair, Rocco Mediate, Mark Walker, Brett Quigley and Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker are in a group tied at four-under.

Alker is one of five Golfers on the PGA Tour Champions circuit with three victories this season, along with Padraig Harrington, Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jiménez.

Regional restrictions may apply.