Watch Purdue at Michigan: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Purdue puts its six-game winning streak on the line on Thursday night when it takes on Michigan. The Boilermakers are back on top and will be looking to avoid the same Fate as the last time they were ranked No. 1. The first time they moved to the top spot in the rankings, the Boilermakers were upset 65-64 by Rutgers at home. Since then they have won six straight, but it hasn’t always been easy, as they needed late buckets to knock off No. 24 Ohio State and Michigan State. They also had to Survive a Furious Rally from Maryland on Sunday to win 58-55.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Wolverines, though, will be looking to send the Boilermakers home with just their second loss as they go for their second straight win.

The Wolverines looked sluggish in their last game and struggled to knock off Minnesota 60-56. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but finally clamped down on the Golden Gophers offense and got the win.

The win was just their second in the last five games and pushed them to 5-3 in the Big Ten. It has them in second place, two games back of the Boilermakers.

