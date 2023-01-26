Watch Purdue at Michigan: Stream college basketball live, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Purdue puts its six-game winning streak on the line on Thursday night when it takes on Michigan. The Boilermakers are back on top and will be looking to avoid the same Fate as the last time they were ranked No. 1. The first time they moved to the top spot in the rankings, the Boilermakers were upset 65-64 by Rutgers at home. Since then they have won six straight, but it hasn’t always been easy, as they needed late buckets to knock off No. 24 Ohio State and Michigan State. They also had to Survive a Furious Rally from Maryland on Sunday to win 58-55.

