Watch Providence at St. John’s: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It has been a red hot start to the season for St. John’s (10-0) as they look to remain undefeated in Women’s college basketball against Providence (8-4) today. Both teams are off to strong starts to the season with the Friars coming into today with a two-game winning streak that they look to extend at the expense of the Red Storm’s undefeated season. This season the Red Storm have wins against mid-major foes, big conference opponents and one against then 13th-ranked Creighton to build up their current undefeated season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button