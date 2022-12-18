Watch Providence at St. John’s: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It has been a red hot start to the season for St. John’s (10-0) as they look to remain undefeated in Women’s college basketball against Providence (8-4) today. Both teams are off to strong starts to the season with the Friars coming into today with a two-game winning streak that they look to extend at the expense of the Red Storm’s undefeated season. This season the Red Storm have wins against mid-major foes, big conference opponents and one against then 13th-ranked Creighton to build up their current undefeated season.

How to Watch Providence at St. John’s today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Conference action has already started in the Big East for both teams with each playing two games to very different results with the Friars (0-2) looking for their first win and the Red Storm (2-0) aiming to remain undefeated.

In their first 10 games of the season, the Red Storm have won in a variety of ways with six games won by double figures and four more by single digits. They are putting together a resume that should prove prudent come tournament season if the Red Storm can keep up this pace.

Senior Jayla Everett is leading the way for the Red Storm with 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

