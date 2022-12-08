Watch Princeton Tigers at UConn Huskies in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is just around the corner and on Thursday night Princeton and No. 6 UConn will square off in a non-conference battle before the most important part of the season begins. The Tigers are 5-2 so far this season and are on a two-game winning streak with the most recent one coming in a 71-54 win against Towson. Julia Cunningham led the Tigers with 13 points, while Grace Stone and Madison St. Rose each had 12 points. Ellie Mitchell added 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers on the boards. An all-around team effort allowed Princeton to overcome a strong Towson team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button