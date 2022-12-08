Watch Princeton Tigers at UConn Huskies in Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Conference play is just around the corner and on Thursday night Princeton and No. 6 UConn will square off in a non-conference battle before the most important part of the season begins. The Tigers are 5-2 so far this season and are on a two-game winning streak with the most recent one coming in a 71-54 win against Towson. Julia Cunningham led the Tigers with 13 points, while Grace Stone and Madison St. Rose each had 12 points. Ellie Mitchell added 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers on the boards. An all-around team effort allowed Princeton to overcome a strong Towson team.

How to Watch Princeton at UConn in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream Princeton at UConn in Women's College Basketball on fuboTV

The Huskies are coming off of their first loss of the season to No. 5 Notre Dame in a 74-60 battle. Lou Lopez Senechal led UConn with 21 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 14 points. The loss off Azzi Fudd during the first quarter due to a knee injury was a factor in the defeat and will likely impact the Huskies over the next three to six weeks that she will now miss.

This will be the first meeting between Princeton and UConn.

