Watch Presidents Cup day 4 singles: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through four rounds on the course, the United States team is up 11-7 overall at the 2022 Presidents Cup from Qual Hollow Club, Charlotte North Carolina. They now just need 4.5 points to secure the win in this team-formatted golf tournament while the International team needs 8.5 points to win this year. The United States comes out of the Gates swinging today with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler all in head-to-head matches to try and close out the win early. If they are not able to get the needed points, there are seven more golfers ready and waiting in their matches today.

