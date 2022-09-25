Watch Presidents Cup day 4 singles: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through four rounds on the course, the United States team is up 11-7 overall at the 2022 Presidents Cup from Qual Hollow Club, Charlotte North Carolina. They now just need 4.5 points to secure the win in this team-formatted golf tournament while the International team needs 8.5 points to win this year. The United States comes out of the Gates swinging today with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler all in head-to-head matches to try and close out the win early. If they are not able to get the needed points, there are seven more golfers ready and waiting in their matches today.

How to Watch 2022 Presidents Cup, Day 4, Singles today:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 Presidents Cup, Day 4, Singles online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Rounds three and four of the Presidents Cup gave the International team hope as they won five of the eight matches and made up some ground:

In those two rounds, the team format favored the International team as they only lost three matches overall. The first two rounds were all for the United States as they built their lead going 7-1-1 in the first two rounds of teams.

The first matches of the day feature Thomas taking on Si Woo Kim, Spieth challenged by Cam Davis, Burns looking to hold back Hideki Matsuyama, Cantlay dueling with Adam Scott and Scheffler vs. Sebastian Munoz.

Picking up ties in those five matches would put the United States just two points away from the win. Four wins and a tie would give them the win overall before the next wave has to tee off today.

Regional restrictions may apply.