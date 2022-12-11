Watch Prairie View at Northwestern: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Northwestern (6-2) opened its Big Ten schedule in style a week ago by winning at Michigan State for the second straight season. On Sunday, the Wildcats welcome Prairie View A&M (4-4) to Welsh-Ryan Arena for a non-conference contest. Northwestern had lost two straight before the win at MSU and is led by Boo Buie’s 13.8 points per game. Chase Audige averages 12.8 points a night. The Panthers have lost their last two games, with Will Douglas pacing the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game. Jeremiah Gambrell gets 13.6 points nightly. Chris Collins is in his 10th year at the helm of the Wildcats and is 139-152. Byron Smith is 102-97 since taking over the Prairie View A&M program in January 2016.

Game Date: December 11, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern led Michigan State by one at Halftime and never trailed after the break en route to a 70-63 win on Dec. 4. Buie scored 20 points and Audige added 15 points and four steals in the win.

The Panthers led Rice at Halftime on Nov. 30 but the host Owls roared back in the second half for a 70-62 win. Tekorian Smith led Prairie View A&M with 19 points while Braden Bell scored 13 points off the bench.

Sunday will be the first meeting between the programs.

