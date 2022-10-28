Watch Portugal Masters third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In the second round, Jordan Smith (-13) maintained his lead at the Portugal Masters, but welcomed Gavin Green (-13) at the top of the leaderboard. They are one stroke ahead of the rest of the field as the weekend gets started today with the third round and after the cut line sent home a portion of the field. Smith is the top-ranked golfer in the tournament this week and could find himself in the Top 10 overall with just one tournament left on the calendar for the DP World Tour season before the Championship event in three weeks. This is Smith’s weekend to shine and build momentum.

The 2022 Portugal Masters is more than just another tournament for certain golfers, like Renato Paratore who is looking to secure his DP World Tour Card:

A win this weekend for Smith would be the second of his career as he continues to grow as a player in the best overall year of his career.

Green swooped in with a 65 in the second round to tie for the lead. He has 15 birdies, an eagle and four bogeys on his card so far.

The next group at -12 overall features Benjamin Hebert and Tapio Pulkkanen with four others tied at -11, just two strokes behind the leaders and one stroke behind the next group.

