Watch Portugal Masters third round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In the second round, Jordan Smith (-13) maintained his lead at the Portugal Masters, but welcomed Gavin Green (-13) at the top of the leaderboard. They are one stroke ahead of the rest of the field as the weekend gets started today with the third round and after the cut line sent home a portion of the field. Smith is the top-ranked golfer in the tournament this week and could find himself in the Top 10 overall with just one tournament left on the calendar for the DP World Tour season before the Championship event in three weeks. This is Smith’s weekend to shine and build momentum.

