Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21) for the third time this season. Portland won the first two games by scoring the ball at a high level. In two games so far this season, Portland has run up the score on Minnesota, scoring 257 points, despite Minnesota’s addition of Rudy Gobert to lock down the paint and anchor the defense. For Minnesota, it finally snapped its losing streak at six games with a win in its last game, despite being without star Karl-Anthony Towns.

