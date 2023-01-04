Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21) for the third time this season. Portland won the first two games by scoring the ball at a high level. In two games so far this season, Portland has run up the score on Minnesota, scoring 257 points, despite Minnesota’s addition of Rudy Gobert to lock down the paint and anchor the defense. For Minnesota, it finally snapped its losing streak at six games with a win in its last game, despite being without star Karl-Anthony Towns.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Portland is coming off a win over the team that beat their opponent just the other night behind explosive offense and 135 points.

In two games this season against Minnesota, Lillard is averaging 37.0 points and 5.5 assists per game, while Anfernee Simons has also been dynamic with 31 points in the first win and Jerami Grant stepped up in the second game with 24 points.

On the other side for Minnesota, offense was not the issue with the team, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, scoring 115.0 points per game.

They need to see more from Gobert and the defense to be able to compete with Portland’s dynamic offense and its 12th ranked defense.

