Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) are playing the second game in a back-to-back after getting thoroughly beat last night ahead of their game today against the last-place Houston Rockets (9-19). Damian Lillard is looking to get his team back on track after a tough loss and stay in the mix in the Northwest Division and the Western Conference overall. Lillard is back to his old ways after missing a portion of last season with 28.8 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. The difference for them this season is the Evolution of Anfernee Simons and the addition of Jerami Grant, giving Portland one of only two trios this season averaging 20+ points per game.

This season Lillard (28.8 points per game), Simons (23.7 points) and Grant (22.4 points) put pressure on defenses every night with their attacking, shooting and overall scoring ability.

Portland is also putting it together on the defensive end this season. They are 11th in the league in points allowed to their opponents per game (111.6) while still maintaining their Offensive explosion.

As for the Rockets, the team has gone 7-7 in the last 14 games, playing their best basketball of the season behind Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and rookies Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

