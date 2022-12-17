Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) are playing the second game in a back-to-back after getting thoroughly beat last night ahead of their game today against the last-place Houston Rockets (9-19). Damian Lillard is looking to get his team back on track after a tough loss and stay in the mix in the Northwest Division and the Western Conference overall. Lillard is back to his old ways after missing a portion of last season with 28.8 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. The difference for them this season is the Evolution of Anfernee Simons and the addition of Jerami Grant, giving Portland one of only two trios this season averaging 20+ points per game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button