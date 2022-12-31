Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors are playing at home tonight so a win may seem like a foregone conclusion. The Warriors are 15-2 in San Francisco. While their 18-18 overall record may be another story, the game won’t be so easy tonight as Golden State is still without Steph Curry. Despite that, the Warriors have won three in a row all at home. The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win against Charlotte that broke up a three-game losing streak. Can they pull off a rare road win in the Bay to get the upset tonight?

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: December 30, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Warriors are coming off a 112-107 win against the Utah Jazz. The win was more impressive considering that Golden State was without Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins as well. Jordan Poole stepped up in a big way scoring 26 and the defense clamped down in the fourth to allow just 13 points to help Golden State pull off the comeback win.

Portland got a big 124-113 win against the Hornets the day after Christmas. The Trail Blazers cruised at home with a big thanks to Jerami Grant who led the team with 32 points. Jusuf Nurkic had a huge night as well scoring 27 with 14 rebounds. It was a great way to cap a great night as the team honored Damian Lillard for becoming the Blazers leading scorer. Portland will need its star even more tonight to pull off this road upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.