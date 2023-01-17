Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic are playing some of the best Offensive basketball in the NBA. They lead their teams, the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) and Denver Nuggets (30-13) into a Divisional battle that also had a larger impact on the wider playoff race in the Western Conference. Portland has won their last two games with Lillard putting up 76 points and 16 rebounds, flashing back to a time when Lillard was in the MVP race, much like Jokic has been the last two seasons and again this season. This is a match-up of two of the best leaders, team players and individual players in the game today.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Jokic continues his Magical season with another triple-double (leading the league this season) and a huge game-winner in their last game out against the Orlando Magic.

Denver has gone 13-2 in their last 15 games behind the brilliant play of Jokic, as well as the team all around him with Aaron Gordon, the returning Jamaal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of what has become the best team in the Western Conference.

Overall this season Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game on 60-37-81 splits.

