Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Coming into today, Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic are playing some of the best Offensive basketball in the NBA. They lead their teams, the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) and Denver Nuggets (30-13) into a Divisional battle that also had a larger impact on the wider playoff race in the Western Conference. Portland has won their last two games with Lillard putting up 76 points and 16 rebounds, flashing back to a time when Lillard was in the MVP race, much like Jokic has been the last two seasons and again this season. This is a match-up of two of the best leaders, team players and individual players in the game today.

