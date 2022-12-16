Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers Tonight at the American Airlines Center. Both squads have playoff aspirations, but the Blazers have been the better team to this point in the season. Dallas has a record of 14-14, which has the team in the play-in picture. The Mavs have gone 5-5 in their last ten, just continuing the streak of being a .500 squad. With that in mind, they’re 11-5 at home this season which should play in their favor. Portland is a top-five team in the Western Conference with a record of 16-12. The Trail Blazers have won three straight games and are 9-6 on the road this season.

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Mavericks Today:

Game Date: December 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The stars on the floor Tonight will be Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. They’re both among the most Lethal scorers in the NBA and should put on a show.

With that in mind, this game could come down to the complimentary pieces. Dallas hasn’t been good this season when the players outside of Doncic aren’t playing well. Portland has legitimate secondary options, meaning the edge goes to the Blazers.

Following this contest, the Mavs will head to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Blazers will travel further south to Houston to take on the Rockets.

