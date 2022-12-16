Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Portland Trail Blazers Tonight at the American Airlines Center. Both squads have playoff aspirations, but the Blazers have been the better team to this point in the season. Dallas has a record of 14-14, which has the team in the play-in picture. The Mavs have gone 5-5 in their last ten, just continuing the streak of being a .500 squad. With that in mind, they’re 11-5 at home this season which should play in their favor. Portland is a top-five team in the Western Conference with a record of 16-12. The Trail Blazers have won three straight games and are 9-6 on the road this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button