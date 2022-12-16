Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2022 PNC Championship starts today with an exciting lineup of golfers playing on an amazing course in sunny Florida. The tournament will take place at the Grande Lakes Golf Course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando Florida. This unique tournament will once again feature pairs of PGA Tour and Champions Tour players with their children for a chance at a championship. This tournament is run in a scramble format. In 2021, John Daly and his son John Daly II came away with the Trophy after shooting a total of 117 through the two rounds. Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas came right behind Team Daly.

