Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2022 PNC Championship starts today with an exciting lineup of golfers playing on an amazing course in sunny Florida. The tournament will take place at the Grande Lakes Golf Course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando Florida. This unique tournament will once again feature pairs of PGA Tour and Champions Tour players with their children for a chance at a championship. This tournament is run in a scramble format. In 2021, John Daly and his son John Daly II came away with the Trophy after shooting a total of 117 through the two rounds. Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas came right behind Team Daly.

How to Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am Today:

Game Date: December 16, 2022

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the PNC Championship Pro-Am game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The field will be full of great golfers. 2013 winners, Stewart and Connor Cink, will find themselves back playing this year as well as 2020 winners Justin and Mike Thomas. The 2021 Winner Team Daly will be back as well.

Countless other top pairs will be Featured as well including Jim and Tanner Furyk, Padraig and Patrick Harrington, Nelly and Petr Korda, Tiger and Charlie Woods, Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee, and Jordan and Shawn Spieth.

Regional restrictions may apply.