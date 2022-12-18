Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am final day: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Things are scalding hot heading to the final day of the PNC Championship Pro-Am on Sunday. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are in the thick of things even though Tiger is dealing with plantar fasciitis and Charlie has an ankle injury. That hasn’t slowed them down at all though, as they sit at a -13 after a Saturday round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Team Woods is tied for second with Team Singh consisting of Vijay and his son Qass Singh. Tiger hobbling around seems to be no matter as he chipped in for Eagle on the fifth green.

.

