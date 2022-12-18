Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am final day: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Things are scalding hot heading to the final day of the PNC Championship Pro-Am on Sunday. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are in the thick of things even though Tiger is dealing with plantar fasciitis and Charlie has an ankle injury. That hasn’t slowed them down at all though, as they sit at a -13 after a Saturday round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Team Woods is tied for second with Team Singh consisting of Vijay and his son Qass Singh. Tiger hobbling around seems to be no matter as he chipped in for Eagle on the fifth green.

How to Watch PNC Championship Pro-Am Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Tiger and Charlie are trying to improve on their second-place finish from last year’s tournament finishing to John Daly and John Daly II. This is the third year the Woods father and son have competed in this tournament. In their first year of competition, Justin Thomas and his father Mike won the championship.

Team Thomas happens to be leading the pack going into this final day as well. Their -15 is the second-lowest round in tournament history. This continues Justin Thomas’ strong month finishing well at Hero World Challenge and dominating The Match with Jordan Spieth over Woods and Rory McIlroy. Can Team Woods catch up today despite all the odds?

