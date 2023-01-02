Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Baltimore Ravens continue to grind as they play without Lamar Jackson. They have already clinched a playoff spot, but have a chance to pile it on and send the Pittsburgh Steelers home packing and out of the playoffs. That’s right, the Steelers still have a slim chance at making the Playoffs at 7-8. Pittsburgh will need to win out after the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins earlier in the day.

While all of Pittsburgh’s recent games have been incredibly close, the fact of the matter is that the Steelers are winners of four of their last five games. The Steelers got a 13-10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders after only scoring three points through three quarters.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Pittsburgh’s only loss in that five-game stretch was a 16-14 defeat by Baltimore. JK Dobbins was elite in that win, as the run game has sustained this team despite injuries.

The Ravens defense forced three picks from Mitchell Trubisky in that game. The Ravens are coming off a great defensive performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week by not giving up a touchdown and winning 17-9. Who will step up in this bitter division rivalry?

