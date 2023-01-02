Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Stream NFL live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Baltimore Ravens continue to grind as they play without Lamar Jackson. They have already clinched a playoff spot, but have a chance to pile it on and send the Pittsburgh Steelers home packing and out of the playoffs. That’s right, the Steelers still have a slim chance at making the Playoffs at 7-8. Pittsburgh will need to win out after the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins earlier in the day.

While all of Pittsburgh’s recent games have been incredibly close, the fact of the matter is that the Steelers are winners of four of their last five games. The Steelers got a 13-10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders after only scoring three points through three quarters.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button