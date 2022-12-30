Watch Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Phoenix Suns continue their grind to get back to the top of the Western Conference as they stop in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors tonight. Phoenix hasn’t been playing like the best team in the conference for a little while now though, losing four of its last five games. Meanwhile, the Raptors sit six games under .500 as they look to get healthy and back in the race for the playoffs. Phoenix is ​​coming off a big loss to the Washington Wizards despite being without Bradley Beal dealing with a hamstring injury. It’d be fair to mention that the Suns were without their top scorer Devin Booker dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: December 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Deandre Ayton picked up the slack in Booker’s absence, scoring 31 points but Phoenix still lost 127-102. Phoenix led with the first basket of the game but never held the lead again. It will have to find more momentum quickly as Toronto is a better Squad than Washington.

The Raptors are also coming off a loss last night 119-106 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks led the charge for Memphis with 25 and Ja Morant notched a career-high 17 assists. Pascal Siakam continued his great run scoring 25 points with 10 rebounds. That is six games in a row where he has scored 25 points or more. He’s likely to need seven tonight if Toronto is going to secure this win.

