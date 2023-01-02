Watch Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Phoenix Suns (20-17) look to snap their current two-game losing streak and get back on track after losing five of their last six games in the most famous arena in the world today. They hit the road for the fifth straight game against the New York Knicks (19-18) as they attempt to get back on track with their MVP star Devin Booker (groin) in the line-up. New York finally got off the snide themselves after losing five games in a row and looked to build momentum, despite being short-handed without Jalen Brunson (hip), RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (knee).

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

New York is coming off a win over the Houston Rockets (108-88) behind 62 points combined from Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley.

Phoenix fell from first in the Western Conference to third place in the Pacific Division during this stretch. This season without Booker the team is 2-6 overall with three double-digit losses that showed the value of their MVP candidate.

In Booker’s absence, the team needs to get the most out of their trio of stars, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton on both ends of the floor in the arena where magic seems to happen all the time.

