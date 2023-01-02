Watch Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Phoenix Suns (20-17) look to snap their current two-game losing streak and get back on track after losing five of their last six games in the most famous arena in the world today. They hit the road for the fifth straight game against the New York Knicks (19-18) as they attempt to get back on track with their MVP star Devin Booker (groin) in the line-up. New York finally got off the snide themselves after losing five games in a row and looked to build momentum, despite being short-handed without Jalen Brunson (hip), RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (knee).

