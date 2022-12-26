Watch Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leads his Denver Nuggets (20-11) into their third Christmas Day game in his era of basketball as they host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) today. These two teams met in the Playoffs two seasons ago with Phoenix sweeping Denver in embarrassing fashion, fueling their path to improvement led by Jokic who is playing at an all-time level again this season. The big man is third in the league in assists and sixth in rebounding while also proving he is capable of taking over a game with his scoring just the same. This has the potential to be a great Duel with Jokic and Phoenix guard Devin Booker today.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets today:

Game Date: December 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

This season Jokic is on his way to another historic season averaging 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and a career-high 9.2 assists per game.

Jokic and Denver are on their way to taking control of the Western Conference, which starts with a game today against the best team in the conference from the last two seasons combined in Phoenix.

They are catching Phoenix at the right time as they are not at full strength and have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games including a five game losing streak.

Phoenix is ​​in desperate need of their MVP candidate to come back as Devin Booker has missed the last three games along with his 28.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in a career-year for the All-Star guard.

