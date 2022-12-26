Watch Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: Stream NFL live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leads his Denver Nuggets (20-11) into their third Christmas Day game in his era of basketball as they host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) today. These two teams met in the Playoffs two seasons ago with Phoenix sweeping Denver in embarrassing fashion, fueling their path to improvement led by Jokic who is playing at an all-time level again this season. The big man is third in the league in assists and sixth in rebounding while also proving he is capable of taking over a game with his scoring just the same. This has the potential to be a great Duel with Jokic and Phoenix guard Devin Booker today.

