Watch Philadelphia 76ers at LA Clippers: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-16) are starting to roll as of late, winning seven of their last nine games behind the elite play of Joel Embiid and the playmaking of James Harden. Those two are in a rhythm, as Philadelphia has rocketed up the standings in the Eastern Conference, Entering Tuesday as the No. 3 seeds With a win and a Brooklyn Nets loss, the team could move up to second place in the conference. The 76ers are challenged by another team that has had a lot of inconsistency in its lineup. The Los Angeles Clippers (23-22) hope to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back with more consistency going forward.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Embiid went for another double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds in a big win that came down to the wire against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This season Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.4 points per game, just behind Luka Doncic. Overall, Embiid is having a career season with 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 blocks.

Harden is also adding in 22.3 points, a league leading 11.2 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

On the other side for the Clippers, they haven’t had Leonard play more than three games in a row all season until this recent stretch of four straight games where the team has gone 2-2.

