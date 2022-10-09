Watch PGA Junior League Championship: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Sunday is the final day of action for the best young Golfers from all around the country at the 2022 PGA Junior League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. This tournament started with dozens of teams, then paired down to the final teams in two different classifications, the 13-and-under group and the 17-and-under group. The teams consist of both boys and girls, as the PGA Junior League has been dedicated to growing the game for every young golf lover and giving them the experience and platform to learn the game on a huge stage early in their journey.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button