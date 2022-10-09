Watch PGA Junior League Championship: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Sunday is the final day of action for the best young Golfers from all around the country at the 2022 PGA Junior League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. This tournament started with dozens of teams, then paired down to the final teams in two different classifications, the 13-and-under group and the 17-and-under group. The teams consist of both boys and girls, as the PGA Junior League has been dedicated to growing the game for every young golf lover and giving them the experience and platform to learn the game on a huge stage early in their journey.

How to Watch PGA Junior League Championship Today:

Date: October 9, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

A lot of future PGA Tour Champions and other league stars get their start in Amateur golf tournaments like this and others throughout the year, including the US Amateur Championship:

The PGA Junior League Championship sets up the players in pairs when they play to take some of the pressure off of them and teach them how to play the game. They want to put the young players in a position to be successful, but not overwhelmed.

This league has had great support from the PGA and LPGA Tour’s, as well as from “celebrity” Golfers Alex Morgan, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Stephen Curry.

Today one team will be crowned Champions of the PGA Junior League. The team from Utah accomplished that last season.

