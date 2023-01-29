Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount play for the first time this season late Saturday night. They’ll both finish out the regular season against each other before the conference tournament. Pepperdine is still looking for its first conference win this season with an 0-8 record so far. The Waves are going to find it difficult to get that win Tonight as the Lions are 10-2 at home and have won three in a row. It doesn’t help that Pepperdine has lost nine in a row.

Loyola Marymount is coming off a commanding 79-60 over Portland in its last game. LMU only led by three at the half but woke up in the second outscoring the Pilots by 16. The Lions were pretty consistent at Portland winning their conference opener against the Pilots by 20. Loyola Marymount had four players in double figures with Cam Shelton leading the way with 20. The Lions should be easy favorites at home tonight.

Pepperdine lost to San Diego 87-78 in their last game. The Waves took care of the ball forcing more turnovers on San Diego but still came up short. Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 20 points and Carson Basham scored a career-high 18 points. But it wasn’t enough for Pepperdine to overcome its 38 percent field goal percentage. Increasing that number is the only way Pepperdine is going to walk away with the upset against Loyola Marymount.

