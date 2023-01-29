Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount play for the first time this season late Saturday night. They’ll both finish out the regular season against each other before the conference tournament. Pepperdine is still looking for its first conference win this season with an 0-8 record so far. The Waves are going to find it difficult to get that win Tonight as the Lions are 10-2 at home and have won three in a row. It doesn’t help that Pepperdine has lost nine in a row.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in College Basketball Today:

