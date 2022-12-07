Watch Penn at Villanova: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After a trip to the Final Four last season, Villanova (3-5, 0-0 Big East) has struggled out of the gate this season. However, the Wildcats ended a three-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma 70-66 on Saturday. They shot 56.8% from the field, as Graduate guard Caleb Daniels went off for 22 points on eight-of-10 shooting. Daniels has been one of the top Big East scorers in non-conference play so far this season and leads Villanova averaging 18 points per game. On Wednesday, the Wildcats will try to keep the momentum going in a regional rivalry game against Penn (5-6, 0-0 Ivy League) at Finneran Pavilion.

How to Watch the Penn Quakers at Villanova Wildcats Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the Penn Quakers at Villanova Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Penn.

The Quakers were on a four-game winning streak, sweeping their way through the Cathedral Classic last weekend. Coming out of that tournament though they’ve lost their last two games against Saint Joseph’s and La Salle, with both of those losses coming in overtime.

These two regional rivals meet almost annually, despite being non-conference opponents. Last year, Villanova won their Matchup 71-56.

Regional restrictions may apply.