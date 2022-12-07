Watch Penn at Villanova: College basketball live stream, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After a trip to the Final Four last season, Villanova (3-5, 0-0 Big East) has struggled out of the gate this season. However, the Wildcats ended a three-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma 70-66 on Saturday. They shot 56.8% from the field, as Graduate guard Caleb Daniels went off for 22 points on eight-of-10 shooting. Daniels has been one of the top Big East scorers in non-conference play so far this season and leads Villanova averaging 18 points per game. On Wednesday, the Wildcats will try to keep the momentum going in a regional rivalry game against Penn (5-6, 0-0 Ivy League) at Finneran Pavilion.

