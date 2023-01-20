Watch Pacific Tigers at San Francisco Dons in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Francisco is trying to avoid losing three games in a row, but the good news for the Dons is that they will be at home as they face off against Pacific. The Tigers are looking to get a game over .500 with a win on Thursday and they have a surprisingly much better record on the road (6-2) as opposed to home (4-6). San Francisco is 12-7 overall, but it is really struggling in conference play with a 1-5 record. Can the Dons turn it around in front of the home faithful tonight?

How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Saint Mary’s got the best of San Francisco in the last game. The Dons couldn’t overcome a 24-5 run by the Gaels in the final part of the first half. San Francisco kept it much closer in the second half, as Zane Meeks led the team with 17 points. The Dons had three players score in double digits, but it was not enough to build a sustainable rally.

Pacific is also coming off a loss after hosting Santa Clara. The Tigers lost 92-81. Judson Martindale was a bright spot, leading the Pacific in scoring in back-to-back games, this time with 17 points on a very impressive 75 percent shooting. The Tigers let a close game get away at the end of the first half and also couldn’t recover.

