WATCH: Oshoala’s goal from powerful header as Barcelona Maul Deportivo Alaves

Asisat Oshoala was among the goals as Barcelona Femení hammered Deportivo Alaves 8-0 in their Spanish Primera Division fixture on Sunday.

Oshoala found space to score the second

The Super Falcon played for 90 minutes

She now has three top-flight goals

WHAT HAPPENED? After Claudia Pina put Barcelona in the lead at Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Super Falcons forward created space inside the box before rising the highest to Thunder home a header past Patricia Larque to make it 2-0.

Fridolina Rolfo then added the third, Pina scored the fourth but her second of the day before Maria Pilar Leon, Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Brazilian Geyse added their names to the scoresheet to complete the rout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Falcons have now scored three goals in the top flight since the season kicked off from nine matches. Last season she managed 20 top-flight goals in 19 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? The 28-year-old Oshoala will hope to find the back of the net when the Blaugrana take on Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League fixture at Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday.

Barcelona are currently leading Group A with six points from two matches while Bayern are second with the same number of points although the former have a better goal difference.