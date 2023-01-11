Watch Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) look to get back to even in the standings with Damian Lillard back in the line-up against the young, exciting Orlando Magic (15-26) today. It has been an up and down start to the season for Portland who early in the season looked like a surprise contender in the Western Conference before crashing back down to earth. Now at the halfway point in the season Lillard looks to get his team back on track as Portland starts a stretch where they will play 15 of their next 19 games at home, including their next four in a row starting today. This is the time for them to step up and get back in the playoff hunt.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Watch Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Orlando has the Rookie of the Month for December and potentially the Rookie of the Year in Paolo Banchero who is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

This season Portland is 9-6 at home, averaging 10.2 more points per game and looking like a more dynamic team overall.

On the other side for Orlando, they are 5-14 overall on the road this season, but during this stretch where they have played well over their last 16 games they have looked better on the road going 4-3 in that window.

This is a big game and opportunity for both Portland at home and Orlando on the road, who both have the Playoffs on their minds at the halfway point in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.