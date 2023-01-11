Watch Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) look to get back to even in the standings with Damian Lillard back in the line-up against the young, exciting Orlando Magic (15-26) today. It has been an up and down start to the season for Portland who early in the season looked like a surprise contender in the Western Conference before crashing back down to earth. Now at the halfway point in the season Lillard looks to get his team back on track as Portland starts a stretch where they will play 15 of their next 19 games at home, including their next four in a row starting today. This is the time for them to step up and get back in the playoff hunt.

