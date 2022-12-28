Watch Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the brightest teams in the Eastern Conference Clash on Wednesday with Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (13-22) taking on the worst team in the league, the Detroit Pistons (8-28). Neither team is in the playoff picture this year, but both are building something special in medium-sized markets with future stars in Banchero and Cade Cunningham. Since Dec. 7 Orlando has gone 8-2, beating good teams and showing the league that it is soon to be a force.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Banchero is coming off the worst game of his professional career, but has been on a tear in December, scoring 31 points in a massive win over the Boston Celtics.

This season Banchero and Wagner are fast becoming the best young wing duo in the league, averaging 40.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks per game. They are playing great on the Offensive end together and slowly growing as Defenders with head Coach Jamahl Mosley.

On the other side for Detroit, it has been without Cunningham for the last 23 games and the team has gone 5-18 overall.

In that span, Ivey has been able to take on a larger role, playing 29.6 minutes per game as a starter averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Ivey, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and fellow rookie Jalen Duran are all building chemistry with every game this season.

