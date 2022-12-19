Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (11-20) have risen from the bottom of the NBA to a team that might be in the conversation for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference thanks to their current six-game winning streak. They are still on the outside looking into the 10th seed for a play-in berth, but with a win today they would tie the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards in the win column and keep the win streak alive. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a key reason for the team’s rise, but their entire group of youngsters have all started to build momentum together to impact winning.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button