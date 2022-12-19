Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (11-20) have risen from the bottom of the NBA to a team that might be in the conversation for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference thanks to their current six-game winning streak. They are still on the outside looking into the 10th seed for a play-in berth, but with a win today they would tie the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards in the win column and keep the win streak alive. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a key reason for the team’s rise, but their entire group of youngsters have all started to build momentum together to impact winning.

Game Date: December 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

During this win streak Banchero is putting up 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 44-47-85 splits from the field. He gives them a go-to scorer and ties the offense together.

Orlando has found something in the line-up of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Moritz Wagner and Bol Bol.

They take on the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) who have an uneven start to the season and seem to have not been able to find the right mix on the court with All-Stars Trae Young and Dejuonte Murray, who is out with an injury.

