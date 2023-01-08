Watch Oregon State at Colorado: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Colorado hosts Oregon State on Saturday night as it goes for the Sweep of the state of Oregon. The Buffaloes are coming off a big 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday to help them bounce back from a shocking loss to Cal. The win was their sixth in the last seven games and has pushed their record to 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12. It has been a good stretch for the Buffaloes, but they are still looking for some consistency as they hit the thick of their conference schedule. Saturday they hope they can keep playing well against an Oregon State team that has lost two straight.

.

