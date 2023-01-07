Watch Oregon State at Arizona: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Women’s college basketball features what could be a huge game in the Pac-12 today between Oregon State (9-5) and 15th-ranked Arizona (12-2) early in conference play. The Beavers already have a win over a top 15 opponent in the conference and with a second one would announce themselves as a real contender in the Pac-12, which is loaded this season with tremendous, Final Four caliber teams. This might be the right time for the Beavers too, as the Wildcats are coming off just their second loss of the season and could be vulnerable to a feisty Beavers team.

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Watch Oregon State at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Beavers are coming off one of their best wins of the season, besting 10th-ranked UCLA (77-72) with 22 points and 15 rebounds off the bench from Raegan Beers.

So far this season the Beavers have been up-and-down in final results, losing five games, three to Top 17 teams and two more to tough teams.

They are led by sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen (16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists) and freshman forward Beers (14.9 and 8.6 rebounds), who are combining to put together an offense that has the Beavers playing terrific this season.

The Wildcats are led by a quartet of double-digit scorers to pace their offense and lead them so far this season in another potential run to the Final Four.

Regional restrictions may apply.