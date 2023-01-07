Watch Oregon State at Arizona: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Women’s college basketball features what could be a huge game in the Pac-12 today between Oregon State (9-5) and 15th-ranked Arizona (12-2) early in conference play. The Beavers already have a win over a top 15 opponent in the conference and with a second one would announce themselves as a real contender in the Pac-12, which is loaded this season with tremendous, Final Four caliber teams. This might be the right time for the Beavers too, as the Wildcats are coming off just their second loss of the season and could be vulnerable to a feisty Beavers team.

