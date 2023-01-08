Watch Oregon State at Arizona State: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon State will head on the road this weekend to take on Pac-12 rivals Arizona State. The Beavers are 9-5 overall this season and just 1-2 against conference opponents. They have won two of their last three games including a dominant upset against No. 10 UCLA in their last game. Their two Pac-12 losses came against state rival Oregon, No. 17 nationally, and USC. In the win over UCLA in their last outing, forward Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting including 6/6 from the free-throw line. She also hauled down a team-high 15 rebounds in the win.

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 1 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Live stream the Oregon State at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sun Devils are an even .500 overall this season and winless in conference play at 0-3 against Pac-12 opponents. They have won only one game, against Prairie View, since the beginning of December.

In the team’s most recent conference loss against California, Jaddan Simmons led the team with 14 points while only shooting 5/12 from the field. Tyi Skinner pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss as well.

Regional restrictions may apply.