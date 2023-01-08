Watch Oregon State at Arizona State: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon State will head on the road this weekend to take on Pac-12 rivals Arizona State. The Beavers are 9-5 overall this season and just 1-2 against conference opponents. They have won two of their last three games including a dominant upset against No. 10 UCLA in their last game. Their two Pac-12 losses came against state rival Oregon, No. 17 nationally, and USC. In the win over UCLA in their last outing, forward Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting including 6/6 from the free-throw line. She also hauled down a team-high 15 rebounds in the win.

