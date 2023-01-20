Watch Oregon St. Beavers at Stanford Cardinal in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon State will travel to Maples Pavilion to take on another Pac-12 opponent in Stanford. The Beavers are 7-11 overall this season and 1-6 against conference opponents. The Cardinal are not much better at 5-12 and winless at 0-7 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon State’s last win came at the end of December against Denver before it started playing in conference games. The same is true of Stanford, whose previous win came against Loyola-Chicago a day after Oregon State’s win and before conference play. One of these team’s losing streaks will be snapped in this game, which is reason enough to tune in.

