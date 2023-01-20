Watch Oregon St. Beavers at Stanford Cardinal in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oregon State will travel to Maples Pavilion to take on another Pac-12 opponent in Stanford. The Beavers are 7-11 overall this season and 1-6 against conference opponents. The Cardinal are not much better at 5-12 and winless at 0-7 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon State’s last win came at the end of December against Denver before it started playing in conference games. The same is true of Stanford, whose previous win came against Loyola-Chicago a day after Oregon State’s win and before conference play. One of these team’s losing streaks will be snapped in this game, which is reason enough to tune in.

How to Watch Oregon State at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The teams both average similar statistics only off by 3.2 points in points scored per game and a 0.3 difference in points given up per game.

Jordan Pope leads the Oregon State offense, averaging 12.2 points per game with 2.7 assists per game. Forward Spencer Jones leads Stanford averaging 12.4 points despite shooting just 38.4 percent from the field.

