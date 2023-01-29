Watch Oregon at Stanford: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stanford hosts Oregon on Sunday afternoon looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Cardinal were upset by USC back on January 15th, but have since won three straight and are now 8-1 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal have just two losses on the year, but they were nearly upset by Oregon State in their last game. They slipped by the Beavers 63-60 after holding them scoreless over the last 2:10 of the ballgame. It was a close call, but the Cardinal found a way to win the games and it kept them a game up on Utah and Colorado in the conference standings.

