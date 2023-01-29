Watch Oregon at Stanford: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stanford hosts Oregon on Sunday afternoon looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Cardinal were upset by USC back on January 15th, but have since won three straight and are now 8-1 in the Pac-12. The Cardinal have just two losses on the year, but they were nearly upset by Oregon State in their last game. They slipped by the Beavers 63-60 after holding them scoreless over the last 2:10 of the ballgame. It was a close call, but the Cardinal found a way to win the games and it kept them a game up on Utah and Colorado in the conference standings.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live Stream Oregon at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Their opponent on Sunday comes into the game fresh off a 78-73 win over Cal on Friday.

The Ducks had lost two straight games including upset losses to both Washington State and Oregon State, but were able to get back in the win column against the Golden Eagles.

The Ducks are now 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Pac-12. They are just 4-5 in their last nine games and are looking to start to turn things around on Sunday with a huge win against Stanford.

Regional restrictions may apply.