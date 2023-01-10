Watch Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Less than a week ago, New Mexico (14-2) was the last unbeaten team in Division I and had moved up to No. 21 in the polls. As the Lobos welcome Oral Roberts (13-3) to The Pit on Monday night, they have lost their last two games and are once again unranked. Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads New Mexico at 17.6 points per game, while Jaelen House scored 16.7 a contest and Morris Udeze nets 16.3. Max Abmas averages 20.7 points a game for the Golden Eagles, who have won 10 games in a row, and Connor Vanover puts up 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a night.

New Mexico returned home on Saturday night to host UNLV in a Mountain West Conference game and were knocked off 84-77. The Rebels opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take the lead and never trailed again. Udeze paced the Lobos with 22 points and 13 rebounds and Mashburn added 19 points.

Also Saturday, the Golden Eagles beat visiting Kansas City in dramatic fashion when Abmas drained a half-court shot as time expired for a 74-71 Summit League win. Abmas, playing all 40 minutes, scored a season-high 35 points and Vanover dropped in 18.

Oral Roberts has never won at New Mexico, losing both times he has played there. The Lobos are 2-1 all-time in the series, winning the last meeting 91-75 on Dec. 1, 2015.

