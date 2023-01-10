Watch Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Less than a week ago, New Mexico (14-2) was the last unbeaten team in Division I and had moved up to No. 21 in the polls. As the Lobos welcome Oral Roberts (13-3) to The Pit on Monday night, they have lost their last two games and are once again unranked. Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads New Mexico at 17.6 points per game, while Jaelen House scored 16.7 a contest and Morris Udeze nets 16.3. Max Abmas averages 20.7 points a game for the Golden Eagles, who have won 10 games in a row, and Connor Vanover puts up 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a night.

