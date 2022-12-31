Watch Oral Roberts at Denver: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Mid-major college basketball features two teams from the Summit Conference with Oral Roberts (11-3) taking on Denver (10-5). Entering the game today the Golden Eagles are in first place early after winning their first conference games and a strong start in the non-conference. The Pioneers enter today as the third-placed team in the conference with one win and one loss in conference play so far as they attempt to get back on track and in contention in the conference today. The Golden Eagles feature one of the best scorers in the Nation who has been on a tear as of late that will be the key to both teams winning today.

How to Watch Oral Roberts at Denver today:

Game Date: December 31, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Altitude Sports

The Golden Eagles have a high-volume scorer in Max Abmas who has put up 20+ points in six of his last seven games overall.

Overall this season Abmas is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 42-36-90 splits. He is one of the best, most efficient Offensive players in college basketball this season on the perimeter.

For the Pioneers, they combat Abmas with six different players averaging double-figure scoring led by junior Tommy Bruner with 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game.

