Watch on TV, live stream NFL game

The Tennessee Titans look to go back to their winning ways on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee lost 20-17 in overtime at the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, a game marked by a lot of yards but few points to show for them. Against the Broncos, yards and points will be difficult to come by in Nashville.

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is still limited in practice and has been out the last two games, and the Titans offense has been limited without their starting quarterback. Denver’s defense has the lowest yards-per-play mark in the NFL, although they are middle-of-the-pack against the run.

Here’s how you can watch, stream or listen to Sunday’s game.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos in NFL Week 10 game

Time: Noon CT on Sunday, Nov. 13

Place: Nissan Stadium

TV: CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Amanda Renner

Streaming: NFL+, CBSSports.com and Paramount+ app (where available)

Radio: 104.5-FM in Nashville (Titans Radio Affiliates can be found here)

Odds: The Titans are currently favored by 2 1/2 points, per Tipico.

