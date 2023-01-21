Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Arkansas has to be pretty grateful they are at home in this big Saturday SEC Matchup against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have been brilliant at home with an 8-1 record. Arkansas is 12-6 overall, but the problem has been in conference play this year. The Razorbacks are just 1-5 against the SEC. They’ll look to change that today against Ole Miss who are 1-3 on the road with a matching 1-5 record against conference opponents. The Razorbacks are also happy to be back home as they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Arkansas’ most recent game was against Missouri where they narrowly lost 79-76. Well. 25 Arkansas and Missouri were deadlocked at 71 with just a minute left.

.

