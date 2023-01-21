Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Arkansas has to be pretty grateful they are at home in this big Saturday SEC Matchup against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have been brilliant at home with an 8-1 record. Arkansas is 12-6 overall, but the problem has been in conference play this year. The Razorbacks are just 1-5 against the SEC. They’ll look to change that today against Ole Miss who are 1-3 on the road with a matching 1-5 record against conference opponents. The Razorbacks are also happy to be back home as they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Arkansas’ most recent game was against Missouri where they narrowly lost 79-76. Well. 25 Arkansas and Missouri were deadlocked at 71 with just a minute left.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN 2

The Tigers pulled away by being Absolute money hitting all eight of their free throws. Arkansas played well overall but struggled with turnovers giving up the ball 21 times. Missouri made sure to make them pay outscoring Arkansas 31-13 off turnovers. Limiting those turnovers should easily give the Razorbacks the edge against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss is coming off a 70-58 win though to get back to .500 against South Carolina. Ole Miss won in dominating fashion after leading for nearly the entire game. Matthew Murrell led the way with 24 points. That game was on the road so Ole Miss is more than capable of pulling off this upset.

