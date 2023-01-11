Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas State: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Oklahoma State goes on the road again early this week to take on another Big 12 opponent in nationally ranked No. 11 Kansas State. The Cowboys are 9-6 this season and the No. 6 team in the Big 12. They have only played three games since coming back from the Christmas break. They lost on the road at No. 2 Kansas before beating West Virginia. In their last meeting, they lost 56-46 against No. 10 Texas at home. In that last loss, only one player on the team ended with more than 10 points, forward Kalib Boone. The senior put in 16 points on his way to a double-double with 10 rebounds. The team’s leading scorer Bryce Thompson, averaging 12.1 points, only managed five points on 1-5 from the field.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button