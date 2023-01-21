Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As of late the Sacramento Kings (25-18) have gone from novelty early in the season to clearly the best team in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. They are riding a five game winning streak Entering today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have arguably two All-Stars on their roster. This season De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing great basketball together, leading Sacramento to the best offense in the NBA. They take on the rising Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) that might be done Rebuilding now with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Rookie Jalen Williams all coming together in a way that makes this team no longer the easy win on the calendar.

Sacramento won its fourth game in a row over the Los Angeles Lakers (116-111) behind 31 points from De’Aaron Fox.

This season Sacramento has been a beam of light in the night sky with their Offensive play as a team.

Fox is leading the way with 24.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Sabonis is the engine with his 18.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Add in Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Rookie Keegan Murray and their bench to make the best offense in the league.

Coming into this game, Oklahoma City not only has a chance to climb back to .500 for the first time past the halfway mark in a season in the Chris Paul era, but also can officially join the playoff conversation in the Western Conference as the eighth seed

