Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As of late the Sacramento Kings (25-18) have gone from novelty early in the season to clearly the best team in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. They are riding a five game winning streak Entering today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have arguably two All-Stars on their roster. This season De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing great basketball together, leading Sacramento to the best offense in the NBA. They take on the rising Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) that might be done Rebuilding now with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Rookie Jalen Williams all coming together in a way that makes this team no longer the easy win on the calendar.

