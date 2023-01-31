WATCH: Oklahoma Basketball Star Taylor Robertson Meets Golden State’s Stephen Curry

Things were pretty sweet for Taylor Robertson it’s Saturday.

Early in the first quarter in Ames, the Sooner Sharpshooter drained a career 3-pointer No. 498, penning her name in the record books.

Robertson broke the record held by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchelland it’s the most triples hit in either men’s or women’s basketball in Division I history.

Oklahoma ultimately dropped the contest to the No. 12-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 86-78, but upon returning to Norman Robertson was surprised with a message from four-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry.

