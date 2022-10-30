Watch Oklahoma at Kansas: Stream college volleyball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are trying to hold on and stay above .500 as they are in the midst of a six-game slide as they head to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a Women’s college volleyball contest. The Sooners got off to a great start to the season at 11-4, but conference play has presented an issue. The Sooners are 1-8 in the Big 12 and look to change that narrative here today. It’s going to be a tough task though as the Jayhawks are 15-6 and Kansas already swept the Sooners earlier in the season in Norman.

