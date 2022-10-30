Watch Oklahoma at Kansas: Stream college volleyball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are trying to hold on and stay above .500 as they are in the midst of a six-game slide as they head to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a Women’s college volleyball contest. The Sooners got off to a great start to the season at 11-4, but conference play has presented an issue. The Sooners are 1-8 in the Big 12 and look to change that narrative here today. It’s going to be a tough task though as the Jayhawks are 15-6 and Kansas already swept the Sooners earlier in the season in Norman.

Match Date: October 30, 2022

Match Time: 4 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

Kansas did have its three-game winning streak broken in its last game in a five-set loss to Texas Christian on the road. The loss was more disappointing for the Jayhawks considering they were up two sets to none to start the match. In sets three and four though they lost 25-16 and that swept away any momentum they could have had in the fifth and final set.

The Sooners are coming off a loss against No. 13 Baylor where they had a resilient effort to make a comeback. After dropping the first two sets, Oklahoma staved off the Sweep 25-20 win in set three. In the fourth and final set, they just barely lost 25-23 to have the comeback effort come up a bit short. Getting off to a quick start is the key for Oklahoma if they are to get this upset on the road against Kansas.

