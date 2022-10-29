Watch Ohio State at Penn State: Stream college volleyball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This historic rivalry isn’t only being played on the gridiron today. After a big win by the Buckeyes over the Nittany Lions in football on Saturday, the Women’s volleyball team will try to accomplish the same feat against No. 11 Penn State on the road. The Buckeyes are going for their 10th win in a row tonight while Penn State is trying to bounce back from a 3-1 loss against Illinois. Ohio State just came off a sweep of their biggest rival Michigan. These two are close in the standings as OSU is third in the Big Ten with a 10-1 conference record and PSU is fifth.

