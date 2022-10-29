Watch Ohio State at Penn State: Stream college volleyball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This historic rivalry isn’t only being played on the gridiron today. After a big win by the Buckeyes over the Nittany Lions in football on Saturday, the Women’s volleyball team will try to accomplish the same feat against No. 11 Penn State on the road. The Buckeyes are going for their 10th win in a row tonight while Penn State is trying to bounce back from a 3-1 loss against Illinois. Ohio State just came off a sweep of their biggest rival Michigan. These two are close in the standings as OSU is third in the Big Ten with a 10-1 conference record and PSU is fifth.

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions Women’s Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 29, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions Women's volleyball match on fuboTV

These two played very recently at the beginning of the month in a tight match in Columbus. The Buckeyes walked away with the 3-2 win. Penn State showed great resilience as they were just two points away from getting swept after Ohio State won the first two sets.

Penn State was down 17-11 in the third set but rallied to win 27-25. They forced a fifth set afterwards, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset against the then No. 6 ranked Buckeyes. With home-court advantage, they should have a bit more momentum this time around to get revenge.

