Watch Ohio State at Maryland: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Ohio State at Maryland: Stream men's college basketball live

Ohio State, the No. 24 ranked team in the nation, coming off of a tough loss to a conference opponent, will head on the road this weekend to take on another Big Ten opponent in Maryland. The Buckeyes are 10-4 on the season and 2-1 against Big East opponents. Until Thursday, they had beaten Rutgers and Northwestern as their two conference teams and then got a taste of the No. 1 team in the country, Purdue. They led 36-33 at the half but lost 38-33 in the second half losing the game by just two points. Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 21 points and five rebounds on 10/17 shooting from the floor. Justice Sueing also contributes 15 points and four rebounds with two assists in the loss.

