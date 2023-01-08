Watch Ohio State at Maryland: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ohio State, the No. 24 ranked team in the nation, coming off of a tough loss to a conference opponent, will head on the road this weekend to take on another Big Ten opponent in Maryland. The Buckeyes are 10-4 on the season and 2-1 against Big East opponents. Until Thursday, they had beaten Rutgers and Northwestern as their two conference teams and then got a taste of the No. 1 team in the country, Purdue. They led 36-33 at the half but lost 38-33 in the second half losing the game by just two points. Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 21 points and five rebounds on 10/17 shooting from the floor. Justice Sueing also contributes 15 points and four rebounds with two assists in the loss.

How to Watch Ohio State at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 1 pm ET

TV: ESPN

The Terrapins are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents and 10-5 overall this season. The team has lost two straight road games to Michigan and Rutgers. Its three other losses came against top-15 opponents UCLA, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

In the loss to unranked Rutgers, only two Maryland players were in double figures. Guard Jahmir Young, the team’s leading scorer, dropped 13 points while shooting 5-for-12 from the field.

