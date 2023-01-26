Watch Ohio State at Indiana: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, second-ranked Ohio State (19-1) has evolved from a very good team to a potential one-seed for the NCAA tournament. The Buckeyes are coming off their first and only loss of the season as they hit the road to take on sixth-ranked Indiana (18-1) today. Last season, the Hoosiers won both games, including in the conference tournament, against the Buckeyes and have won three of their last four games overall against them over the last two seasons. This is a huge rebound game for the Buckeyes and a test to see if they have gotten past their recent year losses against a tough Rival team.

How to Watch Ohio State at Indiana in Women’s College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Ohio State at Indiana online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Buckeyes fell 83-72 primarily due to a rough final period where they were outscored by No. 10 Iowa 27-18 and couldn’t find the answers late.

This season, the Buckeyes have been a supernova on offense at times led by senior Taylor Mikesell with 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

For the Hoosiers, they are led by senior Mackenzie Holmes with 21.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game on 67.3% shooting from the field.

Regional restrictions may apply.