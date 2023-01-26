Watch Ohio State at Indiana: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, second-ranked Ohio State (19-1) has evolved from a very good team to a potential one-seed for the NCAA tournament. The Buckeyes are coming off their first and only loss of the season as they hit the road to take on sixth-ranked Indiana (18-1) today. Last season, the Hoosiers won both games, including in the conference tournament, against the Buckeyes and have won three of their last four games overall against them over the last two seasons. This is a huge rebound game for the Buckeyes and a test to see if they have gotten past their recent year losses against a tough Rival team.

