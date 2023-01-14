Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel for Saturday’s Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

Leicester City @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Leicester City 5-11-2; Nottingham Forest 4-9-5

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



What to Know

Nottingham Forest will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. They will face off against each other at 10 am ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per contest.

After constant struggles on the road, Nottingham Forest has finally found some success away from home. Last Wednesday, they won by a goal, Slipping past Southampton 1-0. The Nottingham Forest offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Speaking of close games: Leicester lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Since Nottingham Forest (4-9-5) and the Foxes (5-11-2) are both at 17 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Championsa daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, Picks and more.

How To Watch

Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 am ET

Saturday at 10 am ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: Peacock

Featured Game | Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

Series History

Leicester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.